Savannah Chrisley Could Take Custody of Siblings When Parents Are in Prison: 'I Want to Step Up'

On Monday, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while wife Julie Chrisley received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation

Published on November 22, 2022 05:33 PM
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Savannah Chrisley is discussing the possibility of taking custody of her younger siblings after her parents' sentencing this week.

A federal judge sentenced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta.

In Monday's episode of Savannah's podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, which was recorded prior to her parents' sentencing, the 25-year-old said with her parents in prison she could be taking custody of her younger brother Grayson Chrisley, 16, and Chloe Chrisley, 10, who is brother Kyle Chrisley's daughter that Todd and Julie adopted.

"It's just really hard to sit here, four days before I go sit in the courtroom," Savannah said on her show. "I don't know what my fate is, what my family's fate is. I know that the short term is going to be really difficult and I may come home without both of my parents. That's what the chances are, that's the likelihood and that's my new normal."

"I come home Tuesday and I have custody of a 16-year-old, I have custody of a 10-year-old," she added, beginning to get emotional. "And we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Savannah Chrisley Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kyle Chrisley Instagram

Savannah then admitted she has a "level of guilt" as she "never had to worry about where my parents were," noting that now Grayson and Chloe "aren't going to have that same feeling."

"I think that's the hard part, I think there's a level of guilt too for myself, knowing that Chloe and Grayson aren't going to have that same feeling, of, 'Are Mom and Dad going to be home tonight?' " she shared. "And I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how to teach two children who aren't fully developed yet, that. And how to navigate the circumstances. That's a really difficult thing."

"I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson," she later added. "No matter how hard it gets, I have to show up."

News of the sentencing comes after Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The couple had denied all allegations and chose to fight back through their attorneys by filing a joint motion for a new trial. Though that motion was not granted, their sentencing was delayed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21.

The Chrisleys' former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison on Monday, per Insider. Tarantino — who was convicted in June for his involvement in the couple's fraud scheme — is set to report to prison on May 1, 2023, after undergoing hip surgery, per the outlet.

