Savannah Chrisley Says She'll No Longer Disclose How Grayson, Chloe Are Coping amid Parents' Prison Stint

Savannah Chrisley is looking to protect Grayson and Chloe by being more careful about what she shares

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 10, 2023 04:09 PM
Savannah Chrisley
Photo: Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley wants to protect her niece and her brother.

During her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast on Tuesday, the 25-year-old talked about her recent decision to keep 10-year-old niece Chloe, and 16-year-old brother Grayson's coping private as they navigate Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences.

"So the last time that we spoke about this, I said that I was not really going to speak about them any further and I was going to let them tell their stories however they perceive it," she shared. "So just because I felt bad because so many tabloids like to take things out of context."

Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe. savannah chrisley/Instagram

Todd is set to serve 12 years, while Julie will serve seven years, with Savannah as the kids' primary guardian in the interim.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Savannah talked about being "more intentional" and her hopes to "plan fun stuff for me and the kids to do this summer."

"I want to do at least one trip this summer with the kids of like, taking them to do something they've never done and experiencing something really fun," she added.

Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'
Savannah Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley. Savannah Chrisley Instagram

"Knowing that it's okay, just because mom and dad are not here doesn't mean — I don't want them to put their lives on hold because mom and dad's not here. But yet, I'm putting my life on hold."

Savannah explained she's seeking a "healthy balance" of "living my own personal life and helping the kids to do the same."

"That's my number one priority, but also turning our hurt into something positive for people. That for me is our mission and what I know we're supposed to be doing as a family."

