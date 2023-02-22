Savannah Chrisley Invites Niece Chloe on Her Podcast to Share Wisdom on Dating: 'She Is Loyal'

Savannah Chrisley is getting a taste of dating with two kids in the house.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the reality star opened up about exploring her romantic life while caring for niece Chloe Chrisley, 10, and brother Grayson Chrisley, 16, while Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

"Let me just tell you, I'm experiencing trying to date with Chloe and Grayson around, 10 and 16 years old, and wow," said Savannah, 25.

Joined by Todd's mother, affectionately known as Nanny Faye, they talk about whether or not they need men around, inviting Chloe to join in on the conversation.

"Sometimes she's got some wisdom," Savannah said as Chloe joined her in her seat by the microphone. "What are your thoughts on men and if they're helpful?"

"They're gross," Chloe said.

"But are they helpful sometimes or is it easier to be single?" Savannah asked.

"Single," Chloe shyly replied.

Nanny Faye then shared the story of her nearly 50-year romance with late husband Gene Chrisley before his death in 2012, two years before Chrisley Knows Best premiered.

Despite the sweet story, Chloe maintained firmly, "I'm not gonna marry nobody."

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

When Savannah asked why Chloe wasn't saying much, she figured out her niece was trying not to get in trouble for saying anything she wasn't supposed to.

"What did I tell you? 'You better not be going outside of my house telling none of my business.' Isn't that what I said?" Savannah added.

Later, Savannah celebrated that Chloe is "loyal."

"Chloe is the most loyal human being in the entire world. People ask her questions, and she'll be like, 'I don't know. I don't know, why are you asking me?'"

"She's 10 and thinks she's 15," Nanny Faye remarked.

"She does," Savannah agreed. "It's kind of insane."

"When I'm with her, just me and her, it's not like you're dealing with a 10-year-old," the 78-year-old remarked. "You're dealing with a teenager."