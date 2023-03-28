Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'

Savannah Chrisley shared her fear, her gratitude and her thoughts and prayers after picking up niece Chloe Chrisley following the school shooting in Nashville on Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 01:19 PM
Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'
Savannah Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley. Photo: Savannah Chrisley Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is shaken, like many in the Nashville area following Monday morning's shooting at The Covenant School.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram on Monday to share that niece Chloe Chrisley, 10, was safe after the elementary school shooting where three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed.

"Thank you so much for all the messages checking on Chloe. She is good, she's safe. I feel such a level of guilt being able to say she's okay. I am so beyond grateful, but there are parents today who don't get to bring their child home," she shared tearfully in a video on her Instagram Story.

"This has really affected our community here in Nashville. It's not far from where I live," she continued. "It's just awful. I don't know how many lives it's going to take for there to change, and it's heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with all these families, all the kids who have been affected by it."

Savannah admitted that "it really just hits different when it could have been your child."

"I saw the news this morning and I completely broke down. I rushed to her school to get her and that hug when she was coming out of school — she told me, 'Ow, you're hugging me too hard,' " she continued.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO7z85Jm3g/ savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified • Hollow Coves•Blessings Liked by melara_61 and others savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified My whole world 🌍 ••• It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️ Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s “The Three Musketeers” ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad 2d
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe. savannah chrisley/Instagram

"It was the greatest feeling in the world and my thoughts and prayers are with the families that are hurting today. Just remember to hug the little ones a little tighter tonight, thank God, and pray, pray, pray."

The podcaster took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley as well as Chloe, after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

"It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️," wrote Savannah alongside an Instagram tribute dedicated to the youngest members of her family shared earlier Monday.

