Savannah Chrisley on Freezing Eggs During Endometriosis Struggles: 'Blessed There Are Options'

"It doesn't matter how we get there, just as long as we get there," Savannah Chrisley says of her fertility journey

Savannah Chrisley is sharing details of her fertility journey and hoping to inspire others with her vulnerability.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 23, opened up about her ongoing struggle with endometriosis and why she's decided to explore freezing her eggs.

"I have been blessed with such an amazing career and the financial means to do so," Chrisley says of taking the next step. "For me, I've always said, 'God meant me to be a mother.' I know I would be devastated if that couldn't happen for me. I've had some doctors explain it to me like an insurance policy. I'm so fortunate to do so."

She adds, "I'm 23, so therefore I don't have to worry about a ticking time clock. I can have that safety. Things got real for sure whenever I started thinking about that because never in a million years did I think that would be my life."

"But I'm blessed there are these options out here," Chrisley continues. "Just because you have to do things a little different than some other women doesn't mean that it's any less special. That's how I look at it. It doesn't matter how we get there, just as long as we get there."

In August, Chrisley shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed with a mask covering her face. A week prior, she opened up about feeling "unbearable" pain and being "insanely self-conscious" since she was diagnosed with the disorder at 18.

"UPDATE: Had a huge cyst they had to remove. Found endo in/on my uterus, ovaries, bladder, and surrounding areas. So Dr. Sinervo removed that along with a good bit of scar tissue. He also cut some nerves to help with pain," she wrote in the caption.

Chrisley opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to share her diagnosis — and why she felt it was necessary.

"I found out I had endometriosis at 18, so now I'm 23 and just not talking about it," she says. "I felt like it was something that was personal that no one really needs to know about. And then, I started finding myself struggling with certain things emotionally, just not understanding what's happening or why my body wasn't working the way that it should. Then being able to have kids came into question. I thought to myself, 'If I'm struggling with this, then I know there are tons of other women that are struggling with it, as well.' "

"I've always said we were given such an amazing platform with USA, E!, Bravo and it just boosted our names and our following, so I wanted to take that and do something good with it," she adds. "If I can take my hardship and talk about it and be uncomfortable for a second, and it helps so many other people that I'm willing to do it."

Her health isn't the only change in her life. Ahead of Thursday's premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, Chrisley also opened up about her "unique" relationship with ex fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

"Our situation is very unique," says Chrisley, who called off her engagement from Kerdiles in September. "For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends. He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting. I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone. And that goes for him as well."

"Neither of us were capable of giving the other what they needed at the time. And that's okay," she continues. "You just have to realize that and we chose to take that step back. And no decision in life is ever perfect. If we end up back together, that was what was meant to be. And if we don't, then there's going to be other people that come into our lives."