Savannah Chrisley Calls Her Brother Grayson and Niece Chloe Her 'Whole World' While Parents Are In Prison

"Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again," the Chrisley Knows Best star said alongside an Instagram Video tribute dedicated to her brother and niece

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on March 28, 2023 12:40 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO7z85Jm3g/ savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified • Hollow Coves•Blessings Liked by melara_61 and others savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified My whole world 🌍 ••• It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️ Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s “The Three Musketeers” ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad 2d
Photo: savannah chrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is reflecting on her blessings.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley, after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

"It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️," penned Savannah alongside an Instagram tribute dedicated to the youngest members of her family.

With Hollow Coves' "Blessings" in the background, Savannah shared intimate scenes from her time with Grayson, 16 and Chloe, 10, expressing that they are "my whole world."

The trio is seen spending time relaxing at home together.

savannah chrisley/Instagram

In one picture shared within the post, the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast hosts rests in bed with her niece underneath multiple light-colored blankets. Another image showcases a sweet moment in which her niece and nephew are seen laughing.

"Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes," Savannah wrote in the caption of the post which also features glimpses of the family eating together at a restaurant and spending time at an amusement park.

savannah chrisley/Instagram

She ended the caption of her post by honoring her parents, writing "Nothing is forever…. Until we're all together again… it's 'The Three Musketeers' ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad."

The reality TV couple is in the process of appealing their case as Todd serves his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, and Julie undergoes her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

While her parents serve their prison sentence, Savannah confessed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast that she has taken a new outlook on romantic relationships and is currently "dating someone."

"Now I see single moms, like, 'How do you do it?'" she said. "And to them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.'"

"This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out," added Savannah.

