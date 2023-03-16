Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'Dating Someone' While Caring for Siblings: 'It's a Package Deal'

"I'm sorry that for the first time in 40 days, have I done something for myself," Chrisley told critics, following her tackling caretaking duties when her parents reported to prison

Published on March 16, 2023 10:00 PM
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Savannah Chrisley is navigating a new relationship while adjusting to her role as a guardian to her young siblings.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, confirmed she is "dating someone" as she appeared this week on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast after taking on custody of her younger siblings when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began their respective prison sentences for tax fraud.

"Now I see single moms, like, 'How do you do it?'" she said. "And to them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.'"

"This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out," added Savannah.

A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. Meanwhile, Savannah is taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16½, and 10-year-old niece Chloe. She noted that the kids have met her current beau, who will also appear on their new upcoming reality show.

Savannah said she was called "irresponsible" for recently going to New York for "literally 48 hours" without Grayson and Chloe.

"And I'm like, 'They're taken care of,' " she said. "I make sure that someone is with them at all times, and I'm sorry that for the first time in 40 days, have I done something for myself."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

The Sassy by Savannah founder explained that she's trying to keep her new relationship "in a safe place until you know for sure, 'What is this going to turn into?' "

"And people are just hateful," she continued. "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with. And I'm just like, 'You know what? Maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Chrisley Says Family Is Going to Do a New Show While Parents Are in Prison

Savannah previously got engaged to NHL player Nic Kerdiles on Christmas Eve in 2018 before calling it off in 2020.

Todd and Julie also share son Chase Chrisley, 26, and Todd is father to estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, 33, and son Kyle Chrisley, 31, (Chloe's father) with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

