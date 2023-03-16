Celebrity Parents Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'Dating Someone' While Caring for Siblings: 'It's a Package Deal' "I'm sorry that for the first time in 40 days, have I done something for myself," Chrisley told critics, following her tackling caretaking duties when her parents reported to prison By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 16, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Savannah Chrisley. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Savannah Chrisley is navigating a new relationship while adjusting to her role as a guardian to her young siblings. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, confirmed she is "dating someone" as she appeared this week on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast after taking on custody of her younger siblings when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began their respective prison sentences for tax fraud. "Now I see single moms, like, 'How do you do it?'" she said. "And to them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.'" Savannah Chrisley Recalls 'the Looks on My Parents' Faces' After Guilty Verdict Was Read in Court "This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out," added Savannah. A federal judge sentenced Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences. Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. Meanwhile, Savannah is taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16½, and 10-year-old niece Chloe. She noted that the kids have met her current beau, who will also appear on their new upcoming reality show. Everything to Know About the $30 Million Fraud Trial Against Todd and Julie Chrisley Savannah said she was called "irresponsible" for recently going to New York for "literally 48 hours" without Grayson and Chloe. "And I'm like, 'They're taken care of,' " she said. "I make sure that someone is with them at all times, and I'm sorry that for the first time in 40 days, have I done something for myself." Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty The Sassy by Savannah founder explained that she's trying to keep her new relationship "in a safe place until you know for sure, 'What is this going to turn into?' " "And people are just hateful," she continued. "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with. And I'm just like, 'You know what? Maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'" RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Chrisley Says Family Is Going to Do a New Show While Parents Are in Prison Savannah previously got engaged to NHL player Nic Kerdiles on Christmas Eve in 2018 before calling it off in 2020. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Todd and Julie also share son Chase Chrisley, 26, and Todd is father to estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, 33, and son Kyle Chrisley, 31, (Chloe's father) with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Updated by Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. learn more