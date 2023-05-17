Savannah Chrisley Reveals Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family in 17th Birthday Tribute

Savannah Chrisley shared some sweet memories as Grayson Chrisley turns 17

Published on May 17, 2023 02:57 PM
Savannah Chrisley Shares How Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family on 17th Birthday
Photo: Savannah Faith Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is showering her little brother in love on his birthday.

The podcast host, 25, celebrated brother Grayson Chrisley's 17th birthday on Tuesday with a photo montage as an Instagram Reel, which she shared along with a heartfelt message for the Chrisley Knows Best alum.

"Happy Birthday To my forever bestfriend @graysonchrisleyI love you my sweet baby brother," she began.

Continuing on with a "fun fact," Savannah revealed that the siblings' mom, Julie, "had her tubes tied after me, and our sweet GrayBug came along 9 years later!"

"WHAT A SURPRISE! And it was [one of] the greatest surprises we've ever received. I like to say that Gray got the ABSOLUTE BEST parts of my parents. He's got a heart like no other. Humor that causes laughs to erupt. A smile that radiates the room. And hugs that can cure the worst sadness," the proud sister continued.

"I love you GrayBug… please don't EVER let anyone dull your shine. The world can be cruel - but you are the kindness and love that makes the world a better place. I am so proud of the young man that you are," she wrote. "Your strength and resilience amazes me! You are a beautiful child of God and I thank Him every single day for you! You keep me going!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO7z85Jm3g/ savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified • Hollow Coves•Blessings Liked by melara_61 and others savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified My whole world 🌍 ••• It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️ Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s “The Three Musketeers” ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad 2d
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe. savannah chrisley/Instagram

The Chrisleys' parents, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, began their prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion this past January. Todd is set to serve 12 years, while Julie will serve seven years.

Savannah has since become the primary guardian to her niece Chloe— who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — as well as younger brother Grayson.

During her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast last week, Savannah talked about her recent decision to keep Chloe and Grayson's coping private as they navigate their parents' prison sentences.

"So the last time that we spoke about this, I said that I was not really going to speak about them any further and I was going to let them tell their stories however they perceive it," she shared. "So just because I felt bad because so many tabloids like to take things out of context."

