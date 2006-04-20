Sasha Alexander's baby shower

Update: Sasha and Eduardo do not know the gender of the baby- they are waiting till the birth to find out. (She may have received a number of Sweet Roll Swaddlers in both pink and blue.)

Originally posted April 18: Another celebrity spotting… Sasha Alexander, who is expecting her first child with fiance Eduardo Ponti (himself a celeb baby- son of Sophia Loren) in May and who can be seen in Mission Impossible 3 this May, was thrilled to receive her very own Sweet Roll Swaddler by Suzy Creamcheese at her Los Angeles Baby shower thrown by dear friend Jessica Capshaw.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Swaddler to the Stars… Suzy Creamcheese, makers of the ever so popular Sweet Roll Swaddler which have been featured in New Parent, ePregnancy, Earnshaws, Bundle and coming out in the July issue of Cookie, is once again a celebrity favorite. Brooke Shields, Britney Spears, Denise Richards all have Sweet Roll Swaddlers for their sweet little rolls.

That plane ride? No problem. Car seat? No problem. And how about your little one’s baby carrier… No problem. Velcro closures and open leg design gives you a safe and secure swaddle on the go.