Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Looks Back on Pregnancy with Throwback Nude Maternity Photo

Sasha Pieterse is looking back on her pregnancy with 4-month-old son Hendrix Wade.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, who shares her baby boy with Hudson Sheaffer, posted a throwback snapshot to Instagram Thursday of a black-and-white Polaroid that features a Pieterse, 25, smiling while holding her bare baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cannot believe my baby was in my belly almost 5 months ago. tbt," she captioned the post.

Pieterse and Sheaffer, 31, welcomed baby Hendrix, their first child together, on Nov. 6, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

"One week ago today our lives changed forever," Pieterse wrote on Nov. 13 alongside a a pair of photos of her newborn son on Instagram. "After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall."

"We are absolutely in love with him and we still can't believe he's ours," she concluded the post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Pieterse announced her pregnancy in May 2020 on the couple's two-year wedding anniversary, writing on Instagram at the time: "We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time😉)."

"Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!" she continued in her announcement before thanking Sheaffer "for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place."

"You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time!" Pieterse added. "I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter."

Hudson Sheaffer and Sasha Pieterse Image zoom Hudson Sheaffer and Sasha Pieterse | Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Last July, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about being "concerned" about conceiving a child while suffering from a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. She called her pregnancy "an absolute blessing."

"Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous," she said at the time. "A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it's been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves."