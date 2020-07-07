"Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous," Sasha Pieterse tells PEOPLE

Sasha Pieterse on Being Able to Get Pregnant with PCOS: 'It's Been an Absolute Blessing'

Pieterse, 24, has a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she and Sheaffer were "obviously concerned" about the condition affecting their ability to conceive.

"Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous," she says. "A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it's been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves."

The pregnancy, which the couple announced on Instagram in May, has even helped Pieterse's PCOS.

"My hormones have been balancing out, so it's actually been a good thing [in that regard]," Pieterse says. "And I'm hoping that this will maybe even help in the future too."

"I've heard some really amazing stories about how pregnancy can actually help with symptoms of PCOS afterward, which would be amazing, but we're taking it one step at a time and just thankful that we're both healthy," she adds.

The Perfectionists actress also says that being pregnant amid the current coronavirus pandemic has "been a blessing in disguise" because she and Sheaffer have been able to remain home together and "really enjoy every moment."

"I just want to see this little face," Pieterse says of the baby on the way. "I think that the more the baby moves and changes you, you just want to meet them and see the person that they're gonna be."

"I'm excited for all those little things, but also just for this new chapter and this new journey," she continues.

As for her pregnancy cravings? "I, for some reason, have been obsessed with cream cheese," says the mom-to-be, who recently partnered with plant-based meat-substitute brand Lightlife to develop her own burger recipe, adding that peaches, pineapple and French pickles have also been go-to snacks.