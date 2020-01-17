Sasha Cohen Is a Mom! Olympic Figure Skater Welcomes First Child: 'Completely in Love'

Image zoom Sasha Cohen with fiancé Geoffrey Lieberthal and their newborn baby

Sasha Cohen is a mom!

The Olympic figure skater, 35, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Geoffrey Lieberthal, she announced Friday on Instagram.

Sharing a photo taken moments after the birth, along with two others of her newborn, Cohen writes, “Completely and irrationally in love with the newest addition to our family…❤️”

Cohen has yet to share further details, including the baby’s sex or name.

Days before her baby’s arrival, Cohen shared a smiling photograph of herself and Lieberthal as she looked forward to the happy moment of becoming a family of three.

“Any day now…” she captioned the image, in which Lieberthal posed with his hand on her baby bump.

Image zoom Sasha Cohen's newborn baby Sasha Baron Cohen/Instagram

Image zoom Sasha Cohen's newborn baby Sasha Baron Cohen/Instagram

The Olympic silver medalist first shared the exciting news in November.

“Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world!” she enthusiastically wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself showing off her baby bump while holding metallic balloons that spelled out the word “baby.”

“Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one,” she added.

The couple’s big news came a month after they celebrated another milestone moment: their engagement!

Back in October, the figure skater shared a photo of Lieberthal down on one knee in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. “We’re engaged,” she captioned the romantic proposal snapshot.

A week later, the 2006 Olympic silver medalist also celebrated her birthday while reflecting on all of the lessons she had learned throughout her years.

“I feel incredibly grateful to celebrate my birthday this year with good friends and my fiancé,” she wrote. “I think I’m a little wiser, more resilient, and closer to figuring out (and prioritizing) the things that really matter in life. Wishing this next year is as good as the last.”