Sasha Cohen Is Pregnant! Olympic Figure Skater Is 'So Excited' to Be Expecting First Child

Sasha Cohen is going to be a mom!

On Sunday, the Olympic figure skater shared the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Geoffrey Lieberthal, are expecting their first child together. The expectant mother celebrated the news by sharing a festive photo on her Instagram.

“Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one. 🙏🏻🤗,” the mom-to-be captioned a picture of herself showing off her baby bump while holding metallic balloons that read “baby.”

In addition to announcing Cohen’s pregnancy, the couple recently celebrated their engagement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Sasha Cohen/Instagram

The figure skater shared a whimsical photo of Lieberthal’s romantic proposal back in October, where he is pictured getting down on one knee amidst the background of Jardin des Tuileries in Paris.

Cohen simply captioned the photo, “We’re engaged!”

A week later, the 2006 Olympic silver medalist also celebrated her birthday where she shared words about the excitement of facing a new year.

“I feel incredibly grateful to celebrate my birthday this year with good friends and my fiancé,” she wrote. “I think I’m a little wiser, more resilient, and closer to figuring out (and prioritizing) the things that really matter in life. Wishing this next year is as good as the last.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Ashley Graham Crushes Lindsey Vonn ‘TWICE!’ on an Indoor Skiing Machine

Cohen showed off her elegant oval diamond ring from Lieberthal in a selfie following their engagement. The bride and mom-to-be captioned the romantic Eiffel Tower photo with several emojis featuring a black heart, a ring, a rose and the French flag.

Last year, Cohen split from her first husband, hedge fund manager Tom May, after two years of marriage.