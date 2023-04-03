Sarah Polley's 11-Year-Old Told Her to Return Her Oscar in April Fools' Prank: 'Given By Mistake'

Oscar winner Sarah Polley received a pretty brutal prank letter — from her own kid!

In an Instagram post on April Fools' Day, the Women Talking director, 44, shared the hilarious and unique prank letter she got courtesy of her 11-year-old on the holiday, captioning the shot, "My 11-year-old swung low for April Fool's Day this year."

The letter begins, "We say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake."

"We are giving you one more week to enjoy its presence in your home, but after that period of time you must mail it back to LA, where we will give it to the rightful best-adapted screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front," the note continues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing its own suspicious timing, the letter notes, "Another letter will be sent, probably in this week or the next, assuring you that this is not a joke. This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused you," and is even capped with an imitation of David Rubin's signature.

"Hahahaha!!! Genius. Mean genius," America Ferrera commented on the post.

"This is a future comedy writer," joked The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Last month, the mom of three opened up to PEOPLE about feeling she had to step away from the esteemed directing career she'd built when she became a mom.

"I did what a lot of female filmmakers do, which is once I had kids, I moved into writing exclusively because I didn't want to completely disappear on my kids for many months at a time," she told PEOPLE in the Women Changing the World issue.

"It was sad to know that the profession I had invested so much time and energy into getting better at was something that I didn't feel I could keep doing and be a present parent."