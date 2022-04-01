Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Welcomes Third Baby, Son Pace: 'My Sweet Baby Boy'
Willow Bailey has added another little one to her family.
The 28-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin welcomed her third baby, son Pace Banner Bailey, with husband Ricky Bailey on Wednesday, March 30, she announced on Instagram. Willow and Bailey are also parents to twin girls Banks and Blaise, whom they welcomed in November 2019.
"Pace Banner Bailey 💙 Welcome to the world my sweet baby boy!😍 3/30- 6.9lbs," Willow captioned a photo of the newborn.
Her sister, Bristol Palin, later commented under the photo of her nephew, adding, "The most perfect teeny tiny 😍😍."
Baby Pace's arrival was also celebrated by Sarah Palin, who wrote, "…and then there were five." Heaven on earth😇 Pace Banner Bailey! Willow & Ricky & the #twins 💙most beautiful family addition, thank you Lord!"
Willow first revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram in November, debuting her baby bump in a brief video and writing in the caption, "Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!"
Older sister Bristol reshared the video on her Instagram Story and said, "Can't wait for my sis' baby BOY," adding a heart-eyes emoji. Younger sister Piper wrote on her own Instagram Story, "FINALLY cannot wait for a teeny tiny nephew. Congrats sis and [Ricky]."
Sarah, 58, also posted Willow's announcement video on her Instagram Story.
Willow and Ricky got engaged in New York City back in December 2017, before tying the knot in September 2018.
Marking their one-year wedding anniversary in 2019, she wrote on Instagram, "This first year of marriage has been so amazing (and so dang busy), I can't wait to add our beautiful baby girls into this life of ours. Thank you for always being my rock, my biggest supporter and my best friend."