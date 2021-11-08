Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby, a Boy, with Husband

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow is expanding her family.

On Sunday, Willow revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, debuting her baby bump in a brief video and writing in the caption, "Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" The 27-year-old and her husband Ricky Bailey welcomed twin baby girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019.

Older sister Bristol Palin reshared the video on her Instagram Story and said, "Can't wait for my sis' baby BOY," adding a heart-eyes emoji. Younger sister Piper wrote on her own Instagram Story, "FINALLY cannot wait for a teeny tiny nephew. Congrats sis and [Ricky]."

Sarah, 57, also posted Willow's announcement video on her Instagram Story.

For Mother's Day in May, Willow shared a family photo and wrote, "Being a mommy to these girls is my favorite thing. Happy Mother's Day to all the hustling moms out there!"

Willow and Ricky got engaged in New York City back in December 2017, before tying the knot in September 2018. Marking their one-year wedding anniversary in 2019, she wrote on Instagram, "This first year of marriage has been so amazing (and so dang busy), I can't wait to add our beautiful baby girls into this life of ours. Thank you for always being my rock, my biggest supporter and my best friend."

"I love you more than words," she added at the time.

Earlier this year in January, Sarah mourned her mother Sally Sheeran Heath, who died at the age of 80. The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee wrote in a tribute, "For our family, she's always been the best part of our world. Mom lived with such purpose and intention to do good — always — for others. We'll miss her more than anything."