Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Allow Daughter, 13, to Act on Camera Until She Graduates High School

Sarah Michelle Gellar has strong feelings about letting her children venture into the business she's been in for over three decades.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the Wolf Pack star, 45, talked about how her 13-year-old daughter, Charlotte, is interested in acting.

"Does it scare the s--t out of me?" Gellar mused. "Well, we have rules in place. She can't be in front of a camera until she graduates high school."

The boundary isn't one the teen is thrilled with, admits the mom of two, who also shares son Rocky James, 10, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

"She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor,'" Gellar explained. "Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents."

Both Gellar and Prinze Jr. acknowledge they got back into acting, in part, to show Charlotte the way to go about a career.

"From my vantage point, Sarah always had the hunger to go back to acting," Prinze Jr. told THR. "I could tell from the way she watches TV, analyzing it, and how she talks about movies on the drive home [from the theater]. Once our daughter started taking it seriously, both of us just instinctually wanted to show her the way we think it should be done."

While filming Wolf Pack and Do Revenge, Gellar allowed Charlotte to tag along and familiarize herself with what a set is like. Though other members of the productions tried coaxing Gellar into letting the teen make a cameo, she didn't budge.

"I'll never stop her from being on a set," she said of the decision. "But she's just not going on camera while she's living under our roof. There'll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress talked about doing a Buffy, The Vampire Slayer rewatch with Charlotte and Rocky.

"We watched seasons one through five," Gellar shared, admitting the last two seasons weren't a time or content she cared to revisit, let alone with her kids.

"We skipped around a lot on those last two," she added. "I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it."