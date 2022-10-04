Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren't Allowed to Have Social Media

"Our rules are probably stricter than most," Sarah Michelle Gellar said of not allowing her children to have their own social media pages

By
Published on October 4, 2022 06:16 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Sarah Michelle Gellar is setting boundaries when it comes to social media.

Speaking with Yahoo! Life's parenting series So Mini Ways, the 45-year-old actress explained in an interview published Monday why she and Freddie Prinze Jr. don't allow their children to have social accounts of their own.

Gellar and the She's All That alum, 46, share daughter Charlotte Grace, 13, and son Rocky James, 10.

"Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media," Gellar said. "They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones."

She added, "Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!' "

The Do Revenge actress shared that she compares posting something on social media to getting a Paw Patrol face tattoo at 5 years old.

"Because at that age, there's nothing better than Paw Patrol. And now you're 10 and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore," she said. "That's a very hard concept for young kids to grasp."

An advocate for setting boundaries, Gellar continued, "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram (2)

Still, Gellar knows how to have fun with her children, too. For Charlotte's 13th birthday last month, the mom of two hosted a "cocktails and caviar spa party."

She shared scenes from the festivities on Instagram, treating the new teen and her friends to a day of glam.

"My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote at the time, noting it was "mocktails for the kids and cocktails for the moms."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!

"Thank you to the incredible @organictogreen beauty spa for making my daughters dream party possible," she added.

Gellar said the party "was the brainchild of [late director turned publicist] Scout Masterson before we lost him a little over a week ago."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We knew you were there with us. And we love you."

Photos from the fun-filled day show Gellar donning a tiara in a selfie, the teen posing with her friends in front of a cake and even the "happy teenager" enjoying a facial massage.

The birthday cake had a photo of Charlotte at 2 years old on it, with Gellar explaining that the photo topper was the birthday girl's special request.

In another photo, Charlotte posed with one of her friends in a robe with their mocktails. "Living their best teenage lives," Gellar captioned the shot.

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar, charlotte prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares How a Dog-Sitting Experience Led to Her Adopting a Rescue Pup: 'Had No Intention of Getting Another'
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Adopted Her Rescue Dog After Having 'No Intention of Getting Another'
Sarah Michelle Gellar, charlotte prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at 'Do Revenge' Screening
Tiffani Thiessen and Scout Masterson attend the 3rd Annual Santa's Secret Workshop Benefiting LA Family Housing at Andaz Hotel on December 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Tiffani Thiessen Starts GoFundMe for Friend Scout Masterson's Family in the Wake of His Sudden Death
Sarah Michelle Gellar Freddy Prinze Jr. anniversary
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Sarah Michelle Gellar attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); Robin Williams arrives at the premiere of "Monty Python's Spamalot" at The Grail Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas March 31, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Robin Williams' Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Acting
britney spears
Britney Spears Sends Happy Birthday Message to Sons amid Estrangement: 'Love You Both So Much'
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals 'Tough' Time Recovering from COVID Due to Asthma
Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 46th Birthday: 'Good Man'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar on How She Speaks to Her Children About Gender and Sexuality
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares 'Vacation Photo Dump' Featuring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Kids
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is 'Honored' to See 'Buffy' 's LGBTQ Legacy: 'It Stands Up to the Test'
Busy Philipps Shares Sweet Selfies After Experimenting with Makeup with Daughter Birdie
Busy Philipps and Child Birdie Channel Priscilla Presley as They Test New Hair and Makeup Looks