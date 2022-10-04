Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren't Allowed to Have Social Media

Sarah Michelle Gellar is setting boundaries when it comes to social media.

Speaking with Yahoo! Life's parenting series So Mini Ways, the 45-year-old actress explained in an interview published Monday why she and Freddie Prinze Jr. don't allow their children to have social accounts of their own.

Gellar and the She's All That alum, 46, share daughter Charlotte Grace, 13, and son Rocky James, 10.

"Our rules are probably stricter than most. Our kids don't have social media," Gellar said. "They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones."

She added, "Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!' "

The Do Revenge actress shared that she compares posting something on social media to getting a Paw Patrol face tattoo at 5 years old.

"Because at that age, there's nothing better than Paw Patrol. And now you're 10 and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore," she said. "That's a very hard concept for young kids to grasp."

An advocate for setting boundaries, Gellar continued, "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

Still, Gellar knows how to have fun with her children, too. For Charlotte's 13th birthday last month, the mom of two hosted a "cocktails and caviar spa party."

She shared scenes from the festivities on Instagram, treating the new teen and her friends to a day of glam.

"My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote at the time, noting it was "mocktails for the kids and cocktails for the moms."

"Thank you to the incredible @organictogreen beauty spa for making my daughters dream party possible," she added.

Gellar said the party "was the brainchild of [late director turned publicist] Scout Masterson before we lost him a little over a week ago."

"We knew you were there with us. And we love you."

Photos from the fun-filled day show Gellar donning a tiara in a selfie, the teen posing with her friends in front of a cake and even the "happy teenager" enjoying a facial massage.

The birthday cake had a photo of Charlotte at 2 years old on it, with Gellar explaining that the photo topper was the birthday girl's special request.

In another photo, Charlotte posed with one of her friends in a robe with their mocktails. "Living their best teenage lives," Gellar captioned the shot.