Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares 'Vacation Photo Dump' Featuring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Kids

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote that she was "sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures" on Thursday

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her family enjoyed some fun in the sun!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, shared adorable vacation snaps to Instagram on Thursday featuring her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 45, and their two children: daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9.

The family of four poses in front of palm trees in one photo, and Gellar hugs their two kids — whose faces she covered with star emojis — while Prinze smiles in a second snap. The actress's carousel also included a mirror selfie of her rocking a navy blue one-piece bathing suit.

"Vacation photo dump (also know [sic] as me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures)," the star captioned the series of family photos.

Earlier this week, the mom of two posted footage of her zip-lining through trees, seemingly on her tropical getaway, writing: "Swinging into 2022 in style (ok but maybe not gracefully)."

Gellar and Prinze celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in September. In an Instagram post, the actress candidly confessed she mixed up their big day and thanked the media for "alerting my #momsquad" who then reminded her.

"I honestly thought it was tomorrow," Gellar joked, sharing a black-and-white photo from her 2002 nuptials. "Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future."

The She's All That actor teased Gellar in the comments and wrote, "I'm sticking with tomorrow. I don't care what they said."

The pair met while filming the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, and wed in 2002.

The pair told PEOPLE in March 2021 that they had been friends for a while before going on a dinner date together, but the dynamic of their relationship shifted after that evening.

"We've had many dinners before. We were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out, and we decided to still go," Gellar said. "We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened."

Prinze added that after that special night, he didn't want to be with anyone else.