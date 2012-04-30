Expectant actress Sarah Michelle Gellar kept her baby bump under wraps during a casual afternoon outing with daughter Charlotte on Saturday. The actress was taking her 2½-year-old daughter to a ballet class in Santa Monica, Calif.

The mother-daughter outing marks the first time Gellar, 35, has been photographed since news of her pregnancy broke.

At the time, a source confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE, saying, “She and [husband] Freddie [Prinze Jr] are thrilled. They love their little girl more than anything in the world and know that love will only multiply. She is such a fantastic mom.”