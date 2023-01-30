Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daughter Calls Her a 'Fashion Disaster' Every Time at School Pick-Up

Sarah Michelle Gellar has her own fashion critic at home — her teenage daughter, Charlotte.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the actress, 45, jokes that her 13-year-old daughter would call her mom a "fashion disaster" every time she does school pick-up.

"My daughter would say every time I pick her up at school," she says of her last fashion disaster. "I get dressed in the dark. Like right before this call, I realized I've been wearing my top inside out all morning. Nobody told me."

Along with Charlotte, Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. also share son Rocky James, 10.

Gellar, who executive produces and stars on the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last moment of self-care: I'm not very good about it, but yesterday I actually said to my whole family, "I'm going into my room to take a nap for an hour." I needed it. And they were super quiet; my dogs, not so much.

Last irrational fear: Birds. I know they're cute, but I grew up in New York City with pigeons, which are rats with wings. I can't even do aviaries.

Last date night: In December, Freddie got a new car, an old Datsun, and we took it out to get sushi. The kids were so upset. They didn't care about us, they just wanted the sushi.

Last moment of bliss: New Year's Eve. We watched the last sunset of the year on the beach. We had a picnic and took flowers, and we all set our intentions and put them out to sea. It was pretty spectacular.

Wolf Pack is set to be released on Paramount+ on Jan. 26, 2023.

