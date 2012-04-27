The Ringer actress, 35, and husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 36, are expecting their second child, PEOPLE confirms.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is going to be a mom again.

“She and Freddie are thrilled,” a source close to Gellar tells PEOPLE.

“They love their little girl more than anything in the world and know that love will only multiply. She is such a fantastic mom; it is just great news.”

The couple are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace, who was born in September 2009.



The couple, who got married in 2002, said they were glad they waited seven years to become parents.

“You need to be at a point in your life where you can give up anything and everything for a child,” Gellar said after Charlotte’s birth. “Every day I look at her and I am in awe.”

At the time Gellar was focused on first-time motherhood, but even then she was thinking ahead.

“The minute you have a baby, everyone asks, ‘When are you going to have another one?,’ ” she said then.

Now she finally has the answer.