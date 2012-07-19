Currently expecting their second child, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are set to welcome a son, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

It'll Be a Boy for Sarah Michelle and Freddie

Charlotte Grace has a baby brother on the way!

“They are thrilled that Charlotte will have a little brother,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

“They love their little girl more than anything in the world and know that love will only multiply.”

Gellar, 35, wed Prinze, 36, in September 2002 in Mexico. Seven years later, the actors welcomed their first child — Charlotte turns 3 in September.