Sarah Michelle Gellar: Family Always Comes First

Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t afraid to take a stand for the sake of her family.

Returning to television for the first time since welcoming Charlotte Grace, 2 this month, Gellar takes on the role of both actress and co-executive producer in her latest series, Ringer.

“My family comes first and you have to be in charge to protect that,” she tells the Los Angeles Times. “You have to be the one who says no or you don’t have a life, which is what I found out the first time.”

Fortunately, Gellar — who catches up on her sleep during her lunch hour and has installed a nursery on set — finds herself among a cast and crew that understand her priorities.



“Our kids are all the same age,” she explains. “It’s a big support system I never had before.”

Shortly after welcoming her daughter with husband Freddie Prinze, Jr., Gellar, 34, joined a motherhood support group and now, the last to return to the work field, finds herself a bit overwhelmed by the challenges.

“I was trying to be supportive of everyone else and I thought I was doing a good job — and then I went back to work and realized how hard it was!” she explains. “I literally wrote them all apologies saying, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t realize!'”

However, despite her demanding schedule and constant juggling, Gellar admits no amount of success outweighs the newfound joy brought to her by her baby girl.

“I don’t want to feel like a failure to my daughter,” she says. “She’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Buffy — pretty great and all, but Charlotte’s way better.”