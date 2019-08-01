It’s was showtime for Sarah Michelle Gellar and her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace on Wednesday afternoon, as the two hit the Big Apple for a performance of Broadway’s frighteningly fun musical, Beetlejuice.

The mother/daughter duo, who are visiting New York City from Los Angeles, attended the matinee at the Winter Garden Theatre with a gaggle of friends in tow — including a pal of Charlotte’s.

Afterwards, the two young girls posed for a photo backstage alongside Gellar and the show’s stars, Alex Brightman, 32 (as the titular Ghost with the Most made famous by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic) and Sophia Anne Caruso, 18 (who plays Lydia Deetz, the death-obsessed teen Winona Ryder originated on screen).

Gellar, 42, looked cool in a short-sleeve flowing red top. Charlotte, meanwhile, rocked a green floral dress, denim jacket and white Nike sneakers. Her friend wore a white summer dress and sandals.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar, her daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze and a friend pose backstage at Broadway's Beetlejuice with stars Alex Brightman (left) and Sophia Anne Caruso (right) Bruce Glikas/WireImage

RELATED: Broadway Director Alex Timbers on What ‘Unites’ His Musicals Moulin Rouge! and Beetlejuice

A source on the scene told PEOPLE Gellar and Charlotte both loved the show and were gushing about it backstage to the cast.

“They had a great time,” the insider said. “They chatted with Alex and Sophie, and then met up with [Beetlejuice stars] Kerry Butler and Rob McClure — who took them on a tour of the theater.”

According to the insider, Beetlejuice was just one of the Broadway shows Gellar and Charlotte were planning on seeing during their trip. They also spoke backstage about seeing the newly-opened Moulin Rouge! musical and the hilarious comedy, The Prom.

“It’s clear they love the theater,” said the insider. “They even told Kerry Butler that they were huge Mean Girls fans and loved seeing her in that musical. Charlotte remarked how much the actress and her mom look alike!”

In fact, this isn’t the first time Gellar, Charlotte and her friend were photographed backstage on Broadway. In 2017, the three were snapped behind the scenes of the now-closed revival of Cats.

Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar, her daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze and her daughter's friend pose with the cast of Cats Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

RELATED: Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Sweet Relationship Is What Dreams Are Made of

Gellar shares Charlotte Grace with husband and actor Freddie Prinze Jr., whom she wed in 2002. The couple are also parents to son Rocky James, 6.

Both of the stars keep their kids’ lives off of social media, and rarely take them to public events.

That’s sometimes put Gellar in the doghouse, like back in back in February when she went to Super Bowl LIII without them.

“They’re mad at me because I’m at the Super Bowl, seeing Maroon 5 and sitting with Aly Raisman,” Gellar told PEOPLE at the time. “My son is livid that I’m at the Super Bowl, my daughter is livid that I’m with Maroon 5 and getting to meet Aly Raisman. I’m pretty much persona non grata!”

Luckily, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star had a fool-proof plan on how to get back into their good graces.

“I am walking over to the NFL store because I’m gonna try and bribe my family with gifts,” she joked.

Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares the ‘Best Advice’ She Has Been Given About Parenthood

The troubles aside, Gellar has relished in motherhood.

Last September, on her daughter’s birthday, she told her followers on Instagram that her “life was forever changed” when she became a mom.

“You make me want to be a better person every day,” she added, of Charlotte.