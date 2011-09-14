Sarah Michelle Gellar on Charlotte's Disappearing Diaper Act

"She has some issues with poop. She likes to take her diaper off any way she can at night," the Ringer star, 34, shares. "If she poops in her diaper, she doesn't want it on anymore."

Diaper duty just took on a whole new meaning for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

While husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. may once have declared himself the diaper changing champion of the couple’s daughter Charlotte Grace, 2 next week, the actress admits there is now much more to the task.

“She has some issues with poop. She likes to take her diaper off any way she can at night,” the Ringer star, 34, shares during a Monday night appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. “If she poops in her diaper, she doesn’t want it on anymore.”

And while Gellar has “tried everything” from duct tape to doubling up to ensure Charlie’s diapers stay on at night, the first-time mom admits nothing has worked.



“I come in the other morning and she’s like, ‘Mama, mama, poop, poop, poop in the bed.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can see it,'” she says.

“And she looks at me really seriously and she goes [sniffs poop], ‘I think it’s hummus.’ I literally said to her, ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ Hummus? Who does that? My child.”