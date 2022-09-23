Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'

Sarah Michelle Gellar treated 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and her friends, and their moms, to a special day of mother-daughter bonding

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 23, 2022 01:47 PM
Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram (2)

Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating daughter Charlotte Grace's 13th birthday in a major way.

The actress shared scenes from the "cocktails and caviar spa party" on Instagram Thursday, treating the teen and her friends to a day of glam.

"My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote, noting it was "mocktails for the kids and cocktails for the moms."

"Thank you to the incredible @organictogreen beauty spa for making my daughters dream party possible," she added.

Gellar also noted the party "was the brainchild of [late director turned publicist] Scout Masterson before we lost him a little over a week ago."

"We knew you were there with us. And we love you."

Photos from the fun-filled day show Gellar donning a tiara in a selfie, the teen posing with her friends in front of a cake and even the "happy teenager" enjoying a facial massage.

The birthday cake had a photo of Charlotte at 2 years old on it, with Gellar explaining that the photo topper was the birthday girl's special request.

In another photo, Charlotte posed with one of her friends in a robe with their mocktails. "Living their best teenage lives," Gellar captioned the shot.

The Do Revenge actress recently brought Charlotte along to a special screening of the Netflix teen drama, with Gellar, 44, rocking a shiny bronze dress and heels as her daughter, whom she shares with Freddie Prinze Jr., 45, was dressed in a hot pink blazer and a pair of white sneakers.

Gellar and Prinze also share 9-year-old son Rocky James. Gellar and Prinze celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary at the beginning of the month.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, the couple opened up about the early years of their relationship and how things have progressed for them. While Gellar said they started as "just two people at dinner catching up" before things took a turn, Prinze revealed that he realized soon enough Gellar was going to be his wife.

"I didn't go on dates with other girls, nor did I even want to pursue dates with other girls," he said. "One day, I just knew we're going to get married and that I was going to propose. I didn't know when or how."

