Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares the 'Best Advice' She Has Been Given About Parenthood

From growing her baking business Foodstirs to continuing her acting career and expanding her entrepreneurial empire, Sarah Michelle Gellar is proving to be an egg-ceptional working mom.

The star, who celebrated the third annual Hatchimals Day (Oct. 5) in Los Angeles with the latest addition to the Hatchimals family, HatchiBabies, tells PEOPLE the “best advice” she has ever received when she became a parent.

“What I would say to any new parent, which someone gave to me once and I thought was the best advice was: Add ‘for now’ to the end of every sentence,” Gellar, 41, shares during a preview of Hatchimals Day on Thursday

“So like ‘I’m getting no sleep for now’ or ‘I can’t button my jeans for now‘ or ‘My kid doesn’t want to listen for now,’ ” she explains. “It’s all going to change and when you look at it that way it’s much less daunting.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. are proud parents to 6-year-old son Rocky James and 9-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace.

As for how the couple instill a healthy sense of responsibility in their kids, the actress reveals why Hatchimals are positive educating tools.

“As a parent, the most important thing you can do is teach your child responsibility and empathy,” Gellar says. “When a baby or a toy cries, they have to take responsibility for that and take it more seriously than having someone else deal with it.”

“You’re always looking for something interactive for your children because you don’t want them on a flat screen. What I love about the Hatchimals is the idea of the responsibility,” the mother of two shares. “They have to care for these animals. They have to take care of it and spend extra time and love, and feed them. Having a daughter and a son, too, it’s a great opportunity for them to spend time together.”

Gellar adds, “They get really excited about whose is going to hatch first and what they’re going to look like. They will sit there and watch these videos online of other people’s Hatchimals hatching. There’s that excitement of a new toy. As a parent, I have so much respect for a toy that they can continue and take that responsibility for.”

HatchiBabies, which come in two new species – Ponette and Cheetree, both from the Hatchery Nursery in Hatchtopia — can be found online and in stores at retailers across the country including Target, Walmart and Amazon.