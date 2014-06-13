Sarah Michelle Gellar's Biggest Fashion Critic? Daughter Charlotte

The actress and mom-of-two talks her mommy style and 'speed shopping'

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

It looks like Sarah Michelle Gellar has a budding fashionista on her hands.

“My daughter [Charlotte] says to me all the time, ‘Mom, why do you look so understated?'” the actress told PEOPLE at Rebecca Taylor’s launch of the Little White Dress Collection benefitting Baby Buggy in Los Angeles.

Gellar thinks her daughter picked up her advanced sartorial terminology from Fancy Nancy books. “That would have to be my guess. Is there a 4½-year-old street lingo for fashion?”

As for Charlotte’s personal style, Gellar joked that it’s “apparently way better than mine, and way fancier!”

The mom-of-two does admit that she puts comfort first when making style choices.

“You have to think about certain things,” she said. “My heels have certainly gotten a little bit lower, so thank you platform sneakers, I appreciate you.”

Another fashion favorite? Anything by designer Rebecca Taylor.

“It’s just my go-to,” said Gellar, who wore the brand’s Short Sleeve Embroided Runway Dress and Concetta Sandal. “I know that I’ll feel good, I know that I can move. As a mom, [I love that I can] still feel like I look stylish but feel comfortable.”

Not only has being a mother impacted the actress’s style choices, but the way she shops as well.

“I do this thing called a ‘speed shop,’ which is I have 10 minutes and I will come in and I’ll see how much [I can buy]. If that was a television show I would win it!”