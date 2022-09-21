Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'

Sarah Levy was still learning about what to expect from labor and delivery when she found herself having contractions.

Speaking with Babe by HATCH in a new interview, the actress revealed that she'd had a few days of contractions and was even checked out by her doctor hours before going into labor with her son, James Eugene, who arrived three weeks ahead of his due date.

"It was funny because these contractions just came on suddenly and I thought they were Braxton Hicks, because everyone was asking me if I had experienced that yet. I actually had them a few weeks before but they were mild," Levy shared in the interview, where she wears HATCH pieces.

"So he was born on a Wednesday and these started Monday night. They kept me up all night, and something in my gut told me they were feeling a bit stronger than they should be. So I made an appointment with my OBGYN and he got us in the next day to make sure all was okay."

Sarah Levy/Instagram

Levy's doctor found that there "were no signs of labor, no dilation, nothing felt alarming at all," but she was still concerned as the feeling grew more powerful, noting, "I didn't quite know what to do."

When the contractions became so intense that she couldn't talk while they were happening and began to feel them in her back, she had husband Graham Outerbridge text their doctor.

"Luckily we were a two-minute drive from the hospital because I was already four centimeters dilated," she revealed. "This was at 12:45 a.m., and he was born at 10:30 a.m. the next morning. Labor and delivery was super smooth – and there he was and he was perfect."

Despite the chaotic lead-up, Levy said she's thankful for her "peaceful" labor experience.

Ashley Barrett/Hatch

"My labor and delivery was so peaceful and felt really relaxed. I was able to connect with my husband and connect with our midwife and doctor," she shared. "I listened to Kacey Musgraves. I'm so glad that's what it was."

Because of the early birth, Levy's family wasn't around to immediately welcome James, now 11 weeks. "We had the week to ourselves in the very beginning before everyone descended," Levy said.

Levy's father, actor Eugene Levy, was "touched" by her decision to honor him with her son's name. "Honestly, I could not imagine any other middle name for James," she noted.

"In my family, we name people after middle names. It was just a nice way to honor my dad."

Ashley Barrett/Hatch

Earlier this month, the Schitt's Creek alum celebrated her 36th birthday and shared some photos from her year on Instagram.

"Most life-changing trip around the sun yet 🎈," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which included ten pictures from throughout her year, including a photo from when she was in labor and a sweet birthday cake.

The carousel begins with a photo of the family of three smiling together, with Outerbridge holding their 10-week-old James Eugene up so he could see the cake.