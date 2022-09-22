Sarah Levy Opens Up About Dad Eugene Levy as a First-Time Grandfather: 'Really Incredible'

Sarah Levy's son may only be weeks old, but he's already got a special bond with his grandfather, actor Eugene Levy.

Speaking with Babe by HATCH in a new interview, Levy shared that her dad was "incredibly touched by" her decision to name her son James Eugene.

"Honestly, I could not imagine any other middle name for James," she said, noting her family has a tradition of honoring other members with children's middle names. "It was just a nice way to honor my dad."

Levy, 36, welcomed her now 11-week-old son three weeks ahead of her due date, meaning that her family was spread out at the time she gave birth.

"Both my brother and dad were so excited to meet him. They were both away and they planned on being home around the due date," she explained. "So we had the week to ourselves in the very beginning before everyone descended."

"James is my parents' first grandchild, too," she added, noting that they've spent a lot of quality time together since James' birth.

"It's been a really incredible summer. It brought everyone even closer."

Ashley Barrett/Hatch

Levy was experiencing contractions for days before welcoming her son, but her doctor found that there "were no signs of labor, no dilation, nothing felt alarming at all."

Later, the contractions became so intense that she had husband Graham Outerbridge text their doctor.

"Luckily we were a two-minute drive from the hospital because I was already four centimeters dilated," she revealed. "This was at 12:45 a.m., and he was born at 10:30 a.m. the next morning. Labor and delivery was super smooth – and there he was and he was perfect."

Despite the chaotic lead-up, Levy said she's thankful for her "peaceful" labor experience.

"My labor and delivery was so peaceful and felt really relaxed. I was able to connect with my husband and connect with our midwife and doctor," she shared. "I listened to Kacey Musgraves. I'm so glad that's what it was."

Ashley Barrett/Hatch

Sarah first revealed she was expecting her first baby in May, sharing a photo of herself smiling and cradling her baby bump while wearing a pair of striped shorts, an unbuttoned linen top and a fedora.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" she captioned the post, tagging Outerbridge.

Fellow Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy expressed her excitement in the comments, writing, "REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!"

Sarah married actor and producer Outerbridge in October 2021.