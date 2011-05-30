Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker and Twins Walk This Way

Sarah Jessica Parker and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, 23 months, make a casual-chic outing in New York City on Thursday.

West Village walk!

How to tell the two apart?

“It’s hairdo, temperament and facial expressions,” says Parker’s Sex and the City costar Willie Garson.

“One is more temperamental, one is calm, calm, calm. One always has hair like Tina Turner in Thunderdome.”

