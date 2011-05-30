Sarah Jessica Parker and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, 23 months, make a casual-chic outing in New York City on Thursday.

Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker and Twins Walk This Way

West Village walk!

How to tell the two apart?

“It’s hairdo, temperament and facial expressions,” says Parker’s Sex and the City costar Willie Garson.