Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Wheel Around

Updated December 02, 2020 03:56 PM
Roll with it!

Sarah Jessica Parker strolls with pretty-in-pink daughter Tabitha — who turns 3 later this month — on Monday in New York City.

The actress is also mom to Tabitha’s twin Loretta, as well as son James Wilkie, 9½. What has she learned as a mom of three?

“One is that I now know how much time it really takes to get the kids up in the morning,” Parker, 47, tells PEOPLE.

“But I still do it at the last minute, so there you go. I’ve learned nothing!”

