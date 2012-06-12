Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Wheel Around

Sarah Jessica Parker strolls with pretty-in-pink daughter Tabitha - who turns 3 later this month - on Monday in New York City.

Roll with it!

Sarah Jessica Parker strolls with pretty-in-pink daughter Tabitha — who turns 3 later this month — on Monday in New York City.

The actress is also mom to Tabitha’s twin Loretta, as well as son James Wilkie, 9½. What has she learned as a mom of three?

“One is that I now know how much time it really takes to get the kids up in the morning,” Parker, 47, tells PEOPLE.