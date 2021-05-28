Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Pics from Son James Wilkie's High School Graduation: 'Our Fervent Hope'

Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a trio of black and white photos from her oldest's high school graduation on Instagram, Friday

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her son James Wilkie's high school graduation.

The Sex and the City actress, 56, shared a trio of black and white photos on Instagram, Friday, from her son's ceremony. The first two pictures showed the 18-year-old in line with his peers wearing the traditional cap and gown, while the last snapshot showed him in an embrace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"May 27th, 2021 High School Graduation. And all that it means," wrote Parker, who shares James Wilkie as well as 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell with husband Matthew Broderick.

"'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.'- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby," Parker added in the caption. "Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."

Sarah Jessica Parker son James graduation James | Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker son James graduation James | Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker son James graduation James | Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

Parker has been preparing for this milestone moment. On Thursday, Parker posted a video showing off her son's cap and gown, setting the clip to Stephen Sondheim's "The Hills of Tomorrow."

"'Behold the hills of tomorrow' class of 2021," she wrote in the caption. "T-minus 2 hours til the ceremony begins. X,SJ."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the actress also expressed her pride in James Wilkie with a post, admitting that she was feeling "weepy" ahead of the milestone.

"Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence.

And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future," Parker wrote in an Instagram caption on May 14, sharing a photo of James wearing a purple hoodie and multicolored headband.

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation," the Hocus Pocus star continued. "Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it. We love you so dear Son and brother. X, Mama."

Parker told PEOPLE in 2018 that she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group."