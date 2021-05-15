Sarah Jessica Parker Says She's 'Proud' and 'Weepy' Ahead of Son James' High School Graduation

Sarah Jessica Parker's son James is about to hit a major milestone.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Sex and the City star, 56, penned a tribute to the 18-year-old in honor of his upcoming high school graduation, sharing that the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" the big event.

Sharing a photo of James walking on a sunny sidewalk, Parker wrote, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future."

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter," she continued. "Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent."

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Parker added.

The actress ended the sweet note by calling James a "dear Son and brother" and signing it off as "Mama."

Parker shares James with husband Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997. The couple are also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Last October, Parker shared never-before-seen family photos of James to mark his 18th birthday.

Alongside a slideshow of her "beloved son" through the years, the proud mom wrote on her Instagram, "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor."

"As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," she continued. "Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so."

In 2018, the shoe designer told PEOPLE she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group."