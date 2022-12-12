Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot'

It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday.

The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot.

Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre.

For the night out, the family of five was dressed to the nines. Parker, 57, wore a sparking blue dress with a cream-colored trench — an ensemble she accessorized with black and white heels and a long pearl necklace. Broderick, 60, complemented his wife in a blue plaid blazer, dark slacks and matching turtleneck.

The girls both wore dresses with floral jackets, while James mimicked his father's sleek style with a dark suit, white shirt and plaid tie.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Back in September, Parker and Broderick had their two girls by their side at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in N.Y.C. — though James didn't attend.

The family doesn't often step out together, though were united this past March when they attended the opening night of Broadway's Plaza Suite, the revival of the beloved Neil Simon comedy in which Parker and Broderick starred.

Broderick and James also attended the premiere of And Just Like That... last December.

Broadway's Some Like It Hot is adapted from the 1959 MGM film of the same name that famously starred Marilyn Monroe.

Some Like it Hot Musical

It features a score by Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Smash), who fill the Prohibition era-set show with a collection of jazzy, period-perfect tunes, including the upbeat title number released back in June.

Sunday's star-studded premiere was also attended by notable names like Bette Midler, Debra Messing, Matthew Morrison, John Stamos, Andy Cohen, Uma Thurman, Jane Krakowski, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, and Victor Garber.

Set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement," Some Like It Hot tells the story of two musicians who flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. "With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country," reads a logline for the show. "Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?"

Matthew López, scribe of the Tony-winning best play The Inheritance, adapted the film to the stage, reimagining the script alongside writer and comedian Amber Ruffin (of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show). Direction and choreography come from Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, The Prom, Aladdin, The Drowsy Chaperone, etc.).