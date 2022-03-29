Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick's Kids Make Rare Appearance at Plaza Suite Opening Night

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share three kids together, son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids were front and center for their big night!

On Monday, the couple — who both star in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite — were joined for the opening-night performance by their three children, son James Wilkie, 19, and twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.

The siblings posed together smiling on the red carpet, separate from their parents. James donned a black suit and tie, standing in between Loretta — who styled a pink tulle dress — and Tabitha — who rocked a black leather dress.

Back in October, Parker celebrated James' 19th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," the Sex and the City alum captioned a photo of her son.

"New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays," she continued. "Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true."

Parker also posted photos of all three children as they returned to school in September.

"In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade," the actress wrote on Instagram. "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less."

"So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them," she continued. "The love. The love. The love."

Parker has been married to Broderick since 1997.