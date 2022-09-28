Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by Matthew Broderick and Their Daughters at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker had her girls — and her husband — by her side at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere.

The actress was joined Tuesday by Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Missing from the family photos at the Hocus Pocus premiere was the couple's 19-year-old son, James Wilkie.

For the event — ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday — Parker and Broderick's daughters sported footwear from the Sex and the City star's SJP Collection, according to E! News.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Wearing a sparkly cocktail dress, Marion completed her look with a pair of purple heels. Tabitha looked chic in a black dress accented with sparkly peep-toe shoes.

Parker, 57, looked pretty in shades of pink while Broderick, 60, complemented his wife and kids on the carpet in a suit and tie.

Marion and Tabitha were last seen on a red carpet in March, when the two attended the opening night of Broadway's Plaza Suite with their brother James. Their parents costarred in the revival of the Neil Simon play.

Parker now stars as Sarah Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus sequel, which picks up almost 30 years after the original film left off. She is joined by her original costars, fellow Sanderson Sisters Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

In July, Hocus Pocus 2 executive producer Adam Shankman told PEOPLE that Midler, Najimy and Parker "just fell right in" with each other on set of the highly anticipated sequel.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Shankman noted that the original Hocus Pocus "was not a hit when it came out," but eventually became "the juggernaut Halloween movie" due to it airing and streaming on various platforms each fall.

Hocus Pocus 2 will land on Disney+ Sept. 30.