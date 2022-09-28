Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by Matthew Broderick and Their Daughters at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere

Twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13, showed their support for mom Sarah Jessica Parker, who stars as Sarah Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus sequel

By
Published on September 28, 2022 12:40 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker had her girls — and her husband — by her side at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere.

The actress was joined Tuesday by Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Missing from the family photos at the Hocus Pocus premiere was the couple's 19-year-old son, James Wilkie.

For the event — ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday — Parker and Broderick's daughters sported footwear from the Sex and the City star's SJP Collection, according to E! News.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Wearing a sparkly cocktail dress, Marion completed her look with a pair of purple heels. Tabitha looked chic in a black dress accented with sparkly peep-toe shoes.

Parker, 57, looked pretty in shades of pink while Broderick, 60, complemented his wife and kids on the carpet in a suit and tie.

Marion and Tabitha were last seen on a red carpet in March, when the two attended the opening night of Broadway's Plaza Suite with their brother James. Their parents costarred in the revival of the Neil Simon play.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parker now stars as Sarah Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus sequel, which picks up almost 30 years after the original film left off. She is joined by her original costars, fellow Sanderson Sisters Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

In July, Hocus Pocus 2 executive producer Adam Shankman told PEOPLE that Midler, Najimy and Parker "just fell right in" with each other on set of the highly anticipated sequel.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend at Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Shankman noted that the original Hocus Pocus "was not a hit when it came out," but eventually became "the juggernaut Halloween movie" due to it airing and streaming on various platforms each fall.

Hocus Pocus 2 will land on Disney+ Sept. 30.

Related Articles
Matthew Broderick with wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the Broadway opening of 'The Producers' after-party at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. 04/19/2001
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Relationship Timeline
Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'
Doug Jones, Bette Midler
'Hocus Pocus' 2's Doug Jones Jokes About Being a 'Slobbering' Bette Midler 'Fanboy' on Original Film's Set
https://youtu.be/idc0EOmKr30 — 'Hocus Pocus 2': The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for Revenge on Salem in New Trailer
'Hocus Pocus 2' 's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham Predicts Fans Are 'Going to Fall in Love with' 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'More Than the First'
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' Producer Says Original Trio's Dynamic Was Like a 'Snap Back in Time' on Set
PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart's New 'Hocus Pocus' Collection Lets You Dress Your Pet Like the Most Famous Sanderson Sister
Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
HOCUS POCUS, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, 1993
Original 'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Sanderson Sisters. The Home Depot Selling Hocus Pocus Inflatables . Photo credit: The Home Depot
The Home Depot Is Selling 'Hocus Pocus' -Themed Lawn Inflatables Ahead of Halloween and Film's Sequel
Hocus Pocus 2
Everything to Know About 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Return for Disney Sequel
Marion Broderick Broderick, James Wilke Broderick, Tabitha Broderick; Matthew Broderick; Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick's Kids Make Rare Appearance at 'Plaza Suite' Opening Night
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker - Hocus Pocus 2
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Reunite in Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: 'Sistaaaaahs!'
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker - Hocus Pocus 2
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases a New Musical 'Number or Two' in Upcoming 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel