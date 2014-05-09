Sarah Jessica Parker's Mother's Day Cards are Gorgeous, Of Course!

The mom-of-three launches a collection of greeting cards just in time for Mother's Day

Courtesy Hallmark; Inset: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

With three kids of her own, Sarah Jessica Parker definitely knows why it’s important to celebrate motherhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So the actress and shoe designer teamed up with Hallmark Cards to create a line of greeting cards, stationery and gift wrap, exclusively sold in stores. And just like her style, it’s amazing.

Launching just in time for Mother’s Day, the collection ($4 – $7) will also include seasonal options for birthday, friendship, love, thank you, congratulations, wedding and baby.

“I’m excited to be involved in a project that will give people something tangible and fun, warm and sincere, to hold onto and remember the people and relationships that really matter,” she said.



Parker worked really closely with the creative team to make sure each design reflected her personality (she opted for simple, heartfelt messages) and her fashion sense (she pulled artwork from Hallmark’s archives and added modern touches).