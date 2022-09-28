Sarah Jessica Parker's Girls 'Excited' to Meet Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on 'Hocus Pocus 2' Set

Parker’s girls visited the Rhode Island set of Hocus Pocus 2, which is streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30

Published on September 28, 2022 10:22 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend at Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Count Sarah Jessica Parker's 13-year-old twins, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, among the millions who adore the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

"They started watching this movie, I'm going to say about three years ago," Parker, 57, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. So when the Sex and the City alum reunited with original costars Bette Midler, 76, and Kathy Najimy, 65, last year to film the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, her daughters were thrilled.

"They were so excited to meet Bette and Kathy. Loretta kept asking me, 'But wait, are we going to meet them as [their characters] Winnie and Mary? Or are we going to meet them as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy?' " says Parker, who also shares son James Wilkie, 19, with husband Matthew Broderick, 60.

The girls traveled to the Providence, Rhode Island, set, where Midler and Najimy "were in full costume, but they were themselves, which was confounding in some ways," continues Parker, adding that her girls were "super excited."

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Matt Kennedy/Disney

Midler, asked if she hammed it up for Loretta and Tabitha, replies, "One always hams. One hams it up as often as one possibly can. Isn't that what life is about?"

The original Hocus Pocus stars Parker, Midler and Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, Sarah, Winifred and Mary, colonial-era witches who wreak havoc in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. In the sequel, the sisters rise again when the magical black flame candle is lit.

Though Hocus Pocus has gained an enthusiastic cult following over the years, Midler and Parker both reflected on how the film had a long road to success.

"When it came out, it got fair to middling reviews," Midler tells PEOPLE. "It didn't do much at the box office. And we were very disappointed because we thought it was hilarious, but when it migrated to TV, it suddenly found its footing. And not just found its footing, it became something that people really, really adored."

"Like Bette said, I didn't realize its place in people's lives for many years," Parker adds in agreement. "Until it became abundantly clear that people had this relationship with it that wasn't a passing fancy, it was a standing date every year. Then it was their kids. Then it was the gay community, and it just kept growing."

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30.

For more on Hocus Pocus 2, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

