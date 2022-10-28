And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20!

On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child.

"Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives."

"Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama," she concluded the post.

Parker's tribute included three photos from when James was a little boy, including a photo of him from a past birthday celebration where he received a candle in a donut.

Many of Parker's famous friends wished James a happy birthday in the comments of her post.

"Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday," wrote Andy Cohen, while Amy Sedaris added, "He is adorable!! Happy Birthday James Wilkie The prettiest eyelashes then and now."

"Oh happy happy birthday to the great @jwbr0derick ❤️," Ali Wentworth replied.

Along with James, Parker and Broderick share twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13.

Last year on James' birthday, Parker shared a post for her son, who started at Brown University that year.

"He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details," she wrote. "There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true."