Andy Cohen is going to be a dad, and some of his closest friends are sending him their congratulations.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Anderson Cooper and Cohen’s SiriusXM Radio Andy co-host John Hill open up about how the dad-to-be is handling his big news.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 50, announced on his Bravo talk show on Dec. 20 that he is expecting his first child in early February — telling viewers that “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

Cohen has since been showered with love from his fellow Real Housewives stars. Their supportive sentiments were carried over by Parker, Cooper and Hill, as well.

“I am overcome with joy and join Andy’s friends and family as we anticipate the safe arrival of the already much-loved baby Cohen,” Parker, 53, told PEOPLE. “Andy will be a wonderful father and has been waiting forever to be called Papa.”

“I can’t wait to meet and know his child and offer any help or guidance I can offer the new daddy,” she added. “This has been a hard secret to keep and I was so thrilled to hear him share his very happy news last night. Now we are just counting the days.”

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Cooper, who has traveled the road with Cohen for years on their AC2 Tour and who is co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live again this year, also sent his well wishes.

“I’m so excited for Andy, he is going to be a great dad!” the news anchor, 51, said. “And I’m so glad he finally announced it, so I can pepper him with questions on New Year’s Eve!”

Added Hill, Cohen’s former boyfriend and best friend: “Here’s what: Andy is the most loving person I know — and loyal to a fault. He’s going to make a perfect father.”

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

This will be Cohen’s first child.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said on WWHL during a special episode that included “O.G.” Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice. “Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Cohen did not reveal the sex of the baby, but did look back at his big announcement on Sunday.

“I’ve wanted to shout my personal news from rooftops, so finally telling everybody last week was a huge joy,” he said on Instagram.

A source on the WWHL scene told PEOPLE that Cohen “was over the moon backstage.”

“I’ve never seen him smile like that. He was so, so happy. Everyone was showering him with congratulations and praise,” the source said.

Initially, folks who weren’t in on the secret were worried his news was about something much less exciting. “When he was originally speaking, we thought he was resigning from the show, so we all were just so surprised and happy,” the source explained.

“Most of his close friends and staff at WWHL had known for a few weeks now, but he kept the secret from the wider group — including some Bravo executives there and the Housewives who were on his show,” said the source.

Andy Cohen Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

The source revealed to PEOPLE that after the show, “a smaller group went out to celebrate,” where an on-cloud-nine Cohen “was telling people that he was ‘relieved’ the news was finally out there and just kept reiterating how excited he was for the future.”

” ‘I can’t wait to meet my kid,’ he said,” the insider recalled. “He’s always had that urge to be a father, and felt like this was the right time. His parents are of a certain age, and he wants them to know his child. He said, ‘I know I’m single, but I haven’t met anyone and I want a family. I’m ready to do this.’ “

The source added, “He’s going to be an amazing dad. He’s so filled with love. He’s going to give this child a wonderful life.”

In March, Cohen opened up about his dating life, revealing he’s single and looking for a guy who has never seen The Real Housewives.

“Yes, I am single again,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight from the set of the Fox show, Love Connection.

He said he wants “someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives.” Adding he’d want a Jewish version of John F. Kennedy, Jr. which he joking dubbed, “Jew-FK, Jr.”

For more on Andy Cohen’s new baby joy, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.