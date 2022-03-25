Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share three kids together, son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell. From red carpet appearances to heartwarming throwbacks, here's a look at their sweetest family photos over the years
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's First Family Photo
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick greeted their twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, on June 22, 2009. The couple released a sweet family photo that showed them with son James Wilkie Broderick, their beautiful newborns (who were born via surrogate).
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick With James Wilkie at the Harry Potter Premiere
Parker and Broderick's son James Wilkie made his red carpet debut when he attended the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2010 alongside his parents.
A huge fan of the Wizarding World, James' exciting evening transformed into an unforgettable experience when he posed for a photo with star Daniel Radcliffe!
Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Support Matthew Broderick at the Tower Heist Premiere
In 2011, Parker and Broderick stepped out for the world premiere of his film Tower Heist, and they brought James Wilkie along for the event. Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller were among the star-studded cast that Broderick acted alongside in the comedy-crime film.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and Their Twins at Cinderella
While James Wilkie got to meet his favorite character after the Harry Potter premiere, the twins got to meet a Disney princess when they attended a performance of Cinderella on Broadway in 2013.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and Their Kids at an Art Gallery Opening
Parker, Broderick, and their children showed their appreciation for the arts when they attended the opening of two new exhibits at the Hampton's Ille Arts gallery in New York in 2014.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Family at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Parker and Broderick has a family night out as they took their three kids to the opening night of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway in 2017. The sweet outing marked a rare public appearance for the family of five.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Twins at the New York City Ballet Spring Gala
It was an elegant mother-daughter date for Parker and her twins as they attended the New York City Ballet's spring gala in 2018. The stylish trio held hands and smiled for the cameras as they walked the red carpet.
Following in the fashionable footsteps of their mother, Tabitha and Marion coordinated in floral dresses, tiny purses, similar headbands, and matching rose-patterned shoes.
Matthew Broderick and James Wilkie Attend a NYC Basketball Game
The father-son duo kicked it courtside when the Memphis Grizzlies played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in February 2019.
The two were spotted sharing a laugh as they sat next to host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah during the game.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Birthday Tribute to James Wilkie
Parker shared a roundup of never-before-seen throwback photos in honor of "beloved son" James Wilkie's 18th birthday on Oct. 28, 2020.
"I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming," Parker wrote in the caption. "My love for you is an ache and an honor."
Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Kids' First Day of School
Parker often posts sweet and supportive tributes to her three children on Instagram, particularly documenting how quickly they've grown up over the years.
In September 2021, the proud mother shared a picture carousel that featured each of her kids walking into school on their first day, noting her son's first day of college at Brown University and her twins' first day of 7th grade.
Matthew Broderick and James Wilkie Support Sarah Jessica Parker at the And Just Like That... Premiere
Parker had husband Broderick and son James Wilkie by her side at the premiere of And Just Like That... at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in December 2021.
While the Sex and the City actress stunned in a designer dress topped with an elegant cape, her husband and son sported traditional suits in black and dark gray.