Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'

Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 36, shared a heartbreaking post, announcing the death of her baby boy.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the caption. "He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."

In a touching carousel, Herron shared a photo holding her infant on her chest as her fiancé Dylan Brown kisses her forehead, his hand next to Herron's.

Her set of images included unforgettable moments from her pregnancy, including swimming with sea turtles, a trip to the beach, and cuddling with her pup. It ends with a picture of Brown kissing Herron's forehead as she cries in a hospital bed.

"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic," she wrote.

Sharing some of baby Oliver's best attributes, Herron said, "He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," Herron said.

Herron said though her time carrying Oliver was "short," she is "grateful" for the time they shared while she was pregnant.

"He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism," she wrote. "The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

She recalled some of her favorite moments Oliver was present for, stating, "Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad's cooking. Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap."

Herron went on to say, "While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son's soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn't built for this life."

Before signing the message "Mommy and Daddy", Herron concluded: "We'll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome."

Her Bachelor Nation family sent her love and support in the comments section.

Clare Crawley wrote, "Oliver you are so loved ❤️ Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness 🙏🏼"

Raven Gates added, "I'm so sorry, Sarah. Words don't even do justice. Praying for you both for the days ahead. Oliver only knew love & he himself IS love. 💙"

"Oh Sarah, I am so very sorry. I wish I could hug you right now ❤️ what a heartbreaking experience for you, precious mama. Sending you so much love and praying for you both right now ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Catherine Giudici.

Herron announced her pregnancy in September following a year-long in-vitro fertilization journey.

She told PEOPLE at the time, "We are over the moon to confirm that our most recent embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with a baby boy! We are early in the first trimester still, but since I have shared my fertility journey so openly with my community, it's important to me to that I continue in that faith."

"Dylan and I know the road ahead is long, but we are cautiously optimistic. We are so grateful for our fertility doctor, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh who has helped make this a reality," she continued. "We have completed 3 rounds of egg retrievals, and one embryo transfer that ended in a chemical pregnancy in 2021."