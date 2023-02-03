Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'

Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown announced Wednesday that their son Oliver died after being born at 24 weeks

Published on February 3, 2023

Sarah Herron is still reeling from the loss of her son.

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story Friday, the Bachelor alum, 36, explained the photo was from one week ago as she continues to grapple with the death of her son Oliver Brown, who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant.

"It's been 1 week. This was on our last morning all sitting together," she wrote. "It was the last morning I that got to soak-in his big summersalts and hiccups. I want to go back. I'd give anything to go back to last Friday morning."

She added, "We miss and love you baby boy."

After sharing her tragic news with fans Wednesday, Herron thanked them in her Instagram Story Thursday for their compassion and support, sharing a photo that shows fiancé Dylan Brown sleeping on their couch, with their dog Rio sleeping on his bed below him.

Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'
Sarah Herron/Instagram

"Thank you all so much for the messages. I think I've read all 8,000+ of them overnight. It helps to hear your stories," Herron wrote.

She then shared a heartwrenching photo of Rio cuddling with a teddy bear, explaining its significance in the caption.

Sarah Herron Brings Home Stuffed Animal From Son Oliver's Bassinet And Her Dog Has an Emotional Reaction
Sarah Herron/Instagram

"The hospital gave us the teddy bear that was in Oliver's bassinet. The teddy's fur is almost identical to Rio's color," she wrote. "We gave it to him as soon as we got home and Rio didn't try to chew it or destroy it, he just slept with it tightly under his chin. His baby."

Sarah Herron’s baby dies in his ‘father’s arms’ after being born premature
Sarah Herron/instagram

Herron honored her son in an Instagram post sharing news of his death, writing, "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born."

"He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after," she continued.

In a touching carousel, Herron shared a photo where she's holding her infant on her chest as her fiancé kisses her forehead, his hand next to Herron's.

Herron said though her time carrying Oliver was "short," she is "grateful" for the time they shared while she was pregnant.

"He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism," she wrote. "The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

