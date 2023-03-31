Sarah Herron Opens Up About Her Body and Uterus Healing After Tragic Death of Son at 24 Weeks

The Bachelor alum and her fiancé Dylan Brown lost their son Oliver shortly after he was born prematurely in January

By
Published on March 31, 2023 11:48 AM
Sarah Herron's Fiancé Dylan Brown Speaks Out About Son Oliver's Death: 'All He Ever Knew Was Love'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CpI0TWaPRme/. Dylan Brown/Instagram
Photo: Dylan Brown/Instagram

Sarah Herron is paying tribute to her late son, Oliver.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Thursday, The Bachelor alum, 37, shared that she has suffered for months from persistent bleeding and anemia since her baby was born prematurely at 24 weeks in January.

"It's been 2 months since Oliver was born and until today, my uterus has been retaining parts of his placenta," Herron wrote alongside an image of herself in a hospital bed. "It has resulted in nearly 9 weeks of persistent bleeding, anemia, and my body not being sure if it's pregnant or not. On the outside, the signs of my pregnancy have almost all but disappeared. But on the inside, my body has not been able to let go."

She continued, "For as long as this placenta has remained stuck in me, it has felt as though I was stuck in the trauma of my labor and postpartum. At times I have felt comforted knowing an actual piece of Oliver was still with me, and at other times I have felt guilty for wanting it gone. For wanting to 'move on.'"

Sarah Herron Speaks Out After Death of Baby
Sarah Herron Instagram

Herron said that she had surgery on Thursday to remove a "large placenta fragment," and that, while it went well, her body had "only just completed this agonizing process of letting go."

"Here's where my heart has landed," she added. "My grief will remain with me forever – it's scaffolding. Oliver will remain with me forever, too. His DNA is a part of mine now. But I am relieved to close this very painful chapter of my loss story. I am feeling hopeful again. I am ready to move forward with the best parts of my pregnancy and let go of the parts that have kept me stuck. #onward and #upward ❤️ You'll A L W A Y S be my baby, Oliver."

The former reality star and her fiancé Dylan Brown have been open about their IVF journey towards becoming parents.

"It took 240 days of IVF injections to start our family. Nearly 2 years and over 300 needles," she wrote in February, shortly after the death of Oliver.

Panning the camera out, she revealed she arranged the needles into a heart, writing, "But when we lost our beautiful son at 24 weeks… he was still worth every shot."

Panning the camera out, she then revealed she'd arranged the needles into a heart, writing, "But when we lost our beautiful son at 24 weeks… he was still worth every shot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after," Herron wrote. "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here," she added, "but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."

Related Articles
Nick Jonas Battles With His Daughter’s Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment
Nick Jonas Battles with Daughter's Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqapZ_UOOwn/ Verified It’s been a long road- there’s times I don’t know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there. *also- thats my hand 12h
Alexander Ludwig Copies Pregnant Wife Lauren's Nude Maternity Photo, Showing Off Her Baby Bump
Brooke Shields attends the "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" New York Premiere
Brooke Shields Says She's Proud of Her Daughters for 'Speaking Their Mind' in New Documentary
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Admits She 'Didn't Know How to Raise' Kids in L.A., Shares Why Family Moved to Utah
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Miscarriage Before Welcoming Baby Son Rome: 'So Angry'
Da Brat pregnancy reveal
Da Brat Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Difficult Fertility Journey with Wife Judy
Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company
Flo Rida's Special Needs Son, 6, Recovers from Injuries in ICU After Fall from 5th-Story Window
Hannah Waddingham rollout 4/10
Hannah Waddingham Opens Up About Her Daughter's Health Scare Five Years Ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra Says Freezing Her Eggs Gave Her the 'Freedom' to Focus on Herself: 'The Best Gift'
Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos
Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos
paul stanley
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Removes Famous Makeup for Rare 'Family Vacation' Pic with Daughter
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Jeremy Renner's Nephew Recalls Actor Saving Him in Snowplow Accident: 'I Didn't Think He Was Alive'
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Details 2016 Ski Collision: 'I Heard My Mom Yelling at the Guy'
Brad Hall, Charlie Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Henry Hall attend the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says It's a 'Big Surprise' Her Two Sons Are Actors: 'It Gives Me Endless Joy'
Jeremy Renner to open up in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive'
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"; Reese Witherspoon @ReeseW My heart is broken for my hometown of Nashville and all the families dealing with unspeakable loss of their beloved children and teachers at Covenant School.
Reese Witherspoon Says Her Heart is 'Broken' After Nashville School Shooting