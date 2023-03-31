Sarah Herron Opens Up About Her Body and Uterus Healing After Tragic Death of Son at 24 Weeks

Sarah Herron is paying tribute to her late son, Oliver.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Thursday, The Bachelor alum, 37, shared that she has suffered for months from persistent bleeding and anemia since her baby was born prematurely at 24 weeks in January.

"It's been 2 months since Oliver was born and until today, my uterus has been retaining parts of his placenta," Herron wrote alongside an image of herself in a hospital bed. "It has resulted in nearly 9 weeks of persistent bleeding, anemia, and my body not being sure if it's pregnant or not. On the outside, the signs of my pregnancy have almost all but disappeared. But on the inside, my body has not been able to let go."

She continued, "For as long as this placenta has remained stuck in me, it has felt as though I was stuck in the trauma of my labor and postpartum. At times I have felt comforted knowing an actual piece of Oliver was still with me, and at other times I have felt guilty for wanting it gone. For wanting to 'move on.'"

Sarah Herron Instagram

Herron said that she had surgery on Thursday to remove a "large placenta fragment," and that, while it went well, her body had "only just completed this agonizing process of letting go."

"Here's where my heart has landed," she added. "My grief will remain with me forever – it's scaffolding. Oliver will remain with me forever, too. His DNA is a part of mine now. But I am relieved to close this very painful chapter of my loss story. I am feeling hopeful again. I am ready to move forward with the best parts of my pregnancy and let go of the parts that have kept me stuck. #onward and #upward ❤️ You'll A L W A Y S be my baby, Oliver."

The former reality star and her fiancé Dylan Brown have been open about their IVF journey towards becoming parents.

"It took 240 days of IVF injections to start our family. Nearly 2 years and over 300 needles," she wrote in February, shortly after the death of Oliver.

Panning the camera out, she revealed she arranged the needles into a heart, writing, "But when we lost our beautiful son at 24 weeks… he was still worth every shot."

Panning the camera out, she then revealed she'd arranged the needles into a heart, writing, "But when we lost our beautiful son at 24 weeks… he was still worth every shot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after," Herron wrote. "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing. It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here," she added, "but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."