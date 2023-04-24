Sarah Herron Opens Up About the Death of Son Oliver Shortly After Birth: 'He Was Magic'

Sarah Herron is opening up about going from being an expectant mother to a grieving mother in a heartfelt essay in Women's Health

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 05:11 PM
Sarah Herron’s baby dies in his ‘father’s arms’ after being born premature
Photo: Sarah Herron/instagram

Sarah Herron is talking about her recovery from the death of her baby boy.

The Bachelor alum, 36, penned an essay for National Infertility Awareness Week (April 23–29) in Women's Health Magazine, about her experience surrounding the death of son Oliver Brown, who was born in her 24th week of pregnancy after a long in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

"Our time together was short, but we are grateful for our days with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love, and death," wrote Herron, who shares Oliver with fiancé Dylan Brown.

"He's taught me what it means to be a mother: to honor, celebrate and show up for your children—regardless of their time on earth. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and optimism."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Herron continued, "The stars aligned to create our son with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

"While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, and we would much rather have our son here with us, we are comforted knowing that our son's soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn't built for this life," she concluded. "He wasn't struck by lightning...he was magic."

Elsewhere in the essay, Herron spoke about coming home after Oliver's death, noting, "There is no way to prepare yourself for the subtle inconveniences of pregnancy vanishing—without warning."

"Like the way you can suddenly zip your winter coat or reach down to tie your shoes again. Or how the elastic band on your sweats suddenly fits on your waist—not below it. Or the way you accidentally roll onto your belly in the middle of the night," she continued. "And worst of all, catching your new reflection each day and no longer seeing a bump."

The process of healing has required what Herron calls a "certain type of wintering, of retreat and rest that only a grieving mother knows."

"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain you experience when losing a child. It was messy and ripped us apart, yet it was an important part of our experience as parents," she wrote.

"We had to face Oliver's death head-on and let the grief tear through us. And somewhere, in the chaos of loss, we found our survival instinct and could sustain our love for Oliver while moving forward with our life," she said. "It has been beautiful and simultaneously tragic. We've been surrounded by love and have never been lonelier."

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants
Teyana Taylor at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Teyana Taylor Says Her 2 Kids Are 'Getting Big' Fast: 'My Youngest Is Talking Too Much!' (Exclusive)
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
Iddo Goldberg and Ashley Madekwe attend the "In Conversation With Kevin Morosky & Candice Brathwaite" event at Soho House
Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Sam Hunt Expecting Second Baby with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Separating with Third Baby on the Way
Maci Bookout and Family Celebrate Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Irina Shayk Says She and Bradley Cooper Talk to Daughter, 6, About Kindness Every Day Before School
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Debate Him Fertilizing Her Frozen Eggs: 'Are We Even Going to Use These?'
The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. The drug, which has been available in New Zealand for four years and is used in many countries around the world, is expected to be available to Australian women within a year after parliament yesterday approved a bill which transfers regulatory control of the drug to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, a government body of scientists and doctors that regulates all other drugs in Australia.
Supreme Court Delays Decision on Abortion Pill Until Friday
DAVE AND JENNY MARRS Rollout 5/1
Dave and Jenny Marrs Share 'Miracle' Adoption Story: 'We Didn't Think She Would Ever Come Home' [Exclusive]
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari on Letting Her Kids Do Reality TV: 'I Don't Even Put Them on Instagram'