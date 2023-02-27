Sarah Herron's Fiancé Speaks Out for First Time About Son Oliver's Death: 'It Ripped Us Apart'

Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown announced earlier this month that their son Oliver died after being born at 24 weeks

Published on February 27, 2023 03:35 PM
Sarah Herron's Fiancé Dylan Brown Speaks Out About Son Oliver's Death: 'All He Ever Knew Was Love'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CpI0TWaPRme/. Dylan Brown/Instagram
Photo: Dylan Brown/Instagram

Sarah Herron's fiancé, Dylan Brown, is speaking out for the first time since the couple's son died after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Brown talked about his grieving experience, discussing how dealing with it in real life is different than dealing with it in his online life.

"Here and now, I've felt stuck. I've felt this dread of sharing a loss no parent should have to endure. And it's ironic because in the 'real life,' I felt we have faced the grief head-on. We had to... we couldn't put it off and share it in a neat little package," he wrote.

"It was messy, and it ripped us apart. But we found a way to share with our families, our friends, and those who politely asked what happened. We'll be unpacking the pain for years to come – most likely for the rest of our lives – but we were strong for each other, for Oliver, and through Love, found a way through it," he detailed.

Brown went on to explain that the "what-could-have-beens have torn me apart."

"The places we would have gone, the activities we would have shared, the food loved and hated... And ultimately, the Love shared. This loss is the true gut-wrencher," he explained.

"But here we are – a month after Oliver came into the world – clinging to the few moments we had with him. He came out beautiful, far too beautiful. He had Sarah's nose, her eyelids and my chin. We held him skin to skin, giving him the only thing he would ever know in this life of ups and downs: Love," he continued.

"Sarah cried onto his little face, I kissed off those tears. He squirmed a little, nestled onto our chests, as only a child can. He poured his heart into us and ours into him. He came into this life feeling Love, protection, and warmth," he shared.

Sarah Herron’s baby dies in his ‘father’s arms’ after being born premature
Sarah Herron/instagram

Brown concluded, "He would pass knowing only those things, the best of life's offerings: Love. I feel comfort, knowing that. Knowing that he was the luckiest child alive, knowing that all he ever knew was Love."

The Bachelor alum, 36, and Brown announced son Oliver's death earlier this month in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the caption. "He passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."

In a touching carousel, Herron shared a photo holding her infant on her chest as her fiancé kissed her forehead, his hand next to Herron's.

