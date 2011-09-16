BumpWatch: Sarah Drew's Playful Patterns

She’s halfway there!

Due in January with her first child — a delivery surprise! — Sarah Drew makes a statement in a pretty print Saturday at Britax and Buick’s The Red CARpet Safety Event presented by SpokesMoms, held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

“The minute you get pregnant everybody comes out of the woodwork and has their ideas coming at you,” the expectant Grey’s Anatomy star, 30, told PEOPLE recently.

“It’s so great because I feel like I don’t have to read any books!”