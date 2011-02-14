Sarah Chalke's 'Genius' Son Loves Bananas

"The first time he ate a banana, I took a video and showed everyone like, 'He's such a genius! He's eating a banana!'" she says.

It’s been the best year of Sarah Chalke’s life — all thanks to her son Charlie Rhodes, 13 months.

“I love being a mom,” the Mad Love star, 34, told PEOPLE at the show’s press junket on Monday

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Calling him “the most stunning person on the planet,” Chalke talked about showing off all of Charlie’s milestones on set.

“The first time he ate a banana, I took a video and showed everyone like, ‘He’s such a genius! He’s eating a banana!'” she jokes.



And though she’s been under pressures as a new working mom, the actress says she’s learned balance is key.

“When you’re a working mom, it’s like you want to do this 100 percent, and you want to do this 100 percent,” she says. “You have to kind of learn what the give and takes are.”

One thing that helps? “Having a cast that will put up with looking at 9000 pictures of Charlie on a daily basis,” she laughs.